Mortgage Coach promotes Jacob Gibbs to VP, Technology and Shannon Baldwin to VP, Marketing
By Mortgage Coach
2 days ago
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the promotion of two of its department directors to vice president-level positions. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from Director of Technology...
Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager.
In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print.
Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
Sotero, a leading data security company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne J. Gotay to Vice President of Marketing. Anne had joined Sotero as the Director of Marketing and has been instrumental in the recent success and unprecedented growth of the company. “Anne has a unique ability to...
Netreo announced the appointment of Josh Chessman to the newly created position of vice president of products. Chessman takes on responsibility of Netreo’s product strategy and product marketing, bringing visionary insights cultivated from over three decades in the technology space and more recently as a senior director, analyst for leading industry research firm, Gartner.
BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer.
Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K.
“I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...
ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has secured an additional line of liquidity from J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC (member of FINRA and SIPC) (“JVB”), an indirect controlled subsidiary of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), through the company’s Agency MBS & Gestation Repo Group.
TULLAHOMA – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has promoted Mary Pollard to vice president of consumer lending. Pollard, who reports to Senior Vice President Trevor Williams, isresponsible for helping oversee Ascend’s consumer lending operations, driving loan growth and enhancing member experience.
USSI Global recently announced Amanda Flynn’s promotion to vice president of customer relations and business development. USSI Global is a Melbourne, Fla.-based turnkey provider of customized network, broadcast, and digital signage systems and services worldwide. In her new role, Flynn will focus on expanding the manufacturer client base for...
Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura shares a few observations surrounding the need for a hybrid approach to today’s events and what the near-future holds for B2B when it comes to virtual and online gatherings. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Lisa, tell us more about your marketing...
NetAbstraction announced the appointment of Bob Vincent as Vice President of Engineering. Bob brings years of senior management experience in cloud and security technologies with JumpCloud, BetterCloud and WitFoo to NetAbstraction, and will lead the company’s product development team. “Bob has the exact blend of domain expertise in cloud...
Cardenas Markets has promoted Veronica Jimenez to the position of VP of real estate and construction. Reporting directly to COO Prabash Coswatte, Jimenez will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s real estate, construction and maintenance departments. Jimenez joined Cardenas as a consultant in 2019 and became director of...
Frontegg, the modern user management platform for the Product-led era, announced that Shelly Fischer Egoz has joined the company as VP people, and Stav Aldaag has come on as VP product. These key hires will support the company’s rapid growth as it scales its platform and accelerates global expansion.
Victor Leviste, vice president of Strategy and Business Development with CAES, recently took part in the latest Executive Spotlight interview discussing with ExecutiveBiz his growth strategy for the company, CAES’ push into new markets such as space technology and satellites constellations as well as 3D printing and the launch of its CAES Additive Manufacturing Lab in 2022.
Podcast company Acast appoints Patrick Butkus as Vice President, Marketing. The newly created role will see Butkus spearheading global marketing efforts from the company's office in New York, and underlines Acast's growth strategy for 2022 in the U.S. Butkus, who most recently served as Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products at discovery+ and GOLFTV, will be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally.
Mongolian Concepts, the management group behind three renowned create-your-own bowl brands—Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian Grill—welcomes back Blake Johnson as Vice President of Marketing. He’ll play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of the Mongolian Concepts brands. “We continue to build...
(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson is expanding in Silicon Valley with partner Fabio Marino, who arrives from Polsinelli where he chaired its IP and technology litigation practice. Womble said in a Thursday statement it had hired Marino for its patent prosecution and litigation group. Womble has grown the group recently...
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Today, Revolution Growth, a leading growth-stage venture capital fund led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, announced that Fazeela Abdul Rashid will be joining the investment team as a Partner. Fazeela brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets.
Team CESI Chosen to Lead the Execution of the DoD's Persistent Cyber Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) $957M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Cyber TRIDENT contract is utilized by Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and other non-DoD agencies that have related cyber training needs.
Lakeland Realtors 2022 officers and directors installed. Lakeland Realtors held its annual Installation of Officers and Directors and Awards Luncheon Dec. 8 at the Magnolia Building in Downtown Lakeland. Installed into office were Shannon Cornell, PMI Arrico Realty and Property Management, president; Jana Lutz, Coldwell Banker, president-elect; Petra Norris, Lakeland Real Estate Group, treasurer; Cannon Kirby, Roost Realty Group, secretary; and Christie McSwain, Dream Realty Group, immediate past president. Installed as 2022 directors were Andrea Dockery, Re/Max Experts; Jim Hampton, S & D Real Estate Service; Geoffrey Ingram, WebPro Realty; Andrea Anderson, S & D Real Estate Service; Teresa Haas, Dream Realty Group; David Hungerford, SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler; Brandon Moore-Johnson, BHHS Florida Properties Group; Lisa Reinstetle, Coldwell Banker; and Dawna Stone, Property Shoppe of Central Florida. Lakeland Realtors is a professional trade organization chartered by the National Association of Realtors serving members and the community since 1923.
