Mortgage Coach promotes Jacob Gibbs to VP, Technology and Shannon Baldwin to VP, Marketing

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO