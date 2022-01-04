Empty Stocking Fund breaks fundraising record for Okaloosa, Walton families in need

The community has come together once again to push the Empty Stocking Fund to a new fundraising record to help people in need in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Each year, the Empty Stocking Fund is facilitated through the Northwest Florida Daily News, with the Salvation Army of Okaloosa and Walton Counties acting as steward of the money. The funds are used to help those in the community who face financial distress.

This year, the Empty Stocking Fund had a goal of $175,000.

Dr. Gerald M. Hollingsworth, a longtime Fort Walton Beach resident, physician and businessman, recently donated $35,000 to this year's fund. That pushed the total to more than $155,900, a new record.

“Gerald Hollingsworth's philanthropy is a model and inspiration of doing good in our community,” said Tom Rice, chairman of the Salvation Army’s Community Advisory Board and a local restaurateur. "This gift by Dr. Hollingsworth to the Northwest Florida Daily News' Empty Stocking will go a long way helping keep our pledge to be good stewards and do the most good in Okaloosa and Walton County."

The Empty Stocking Fund was initiated in 1984 by now-retired Northwest Florida Daily News newsroom secretary Dorothy Mullin.

The drive begins each year in late November and continues into early January. The money assists people who face financial distress, often helping pay for past-due power bills, housing and rent costs or prescriptions.

Recipients are vetted through the Salvation Army’s social services to determine their needs.

Hollingsworth came to the area to in the mid-1950s after serving as a flight surgeon in the Navy. He has been an integral part of the Fort Walton Beach area and is a past member of the Salvation Army’s Community Advisory Committee.

Hollingsworth was selected as the Northwest Florida Daily News' Person of the Year for 2019.

“I know a lot of people are hurting, and I’ve been fortunate over the years,” Hollingsworth said after making a similar donation last year. “The area has been very good to me. I’m very fortunate to give back to the community.

“The Salvation Army, I admire them for not only providing for the needs — clothing and food — but also for spiritual needs,” he added at the time.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, visit the Salvation Army’s website at www.salvationarmyflorida.org/fortwalton.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Empty Stocking Fund breaks fundraising record for Okaloosa, Walton families in need