Okaloosa County, FL

COVID-19 cases surge almost 300% in Okaloosa; Walton cases jump 231%

By Mike Stucka
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago

Okaloosa and Walton counties reported dramatic increases in COVID-19 last week, the second week in a row that cases surged.

Okaloosa reported 862 cases during the week that ended Sunday. That was up 299.1% from the previous week, when 216 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 36,397 cases.

In Walton, 252 cases were reported last week, That was up 231.5% from the previous week, when 76 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic Walton has reported 13,359 cases.

During the week that ended Dec. 26, cases jumped 74.2% in Okaloosa and 171.4% in Walton.

New coronavirus cases also leaped statewide last week, rising 142% as 302,179 cases were reported. The previous week had 124,865 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 104% from the week before, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country's population, Florida had 10.67% of the country's cases. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Christmas and New Year's significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some of the Christmas weekend reports were shifted into the latest week. Most states reported no cases at all the weekend of New Year's, which will bump those reports into the following week. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Florida does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Miami-Dade County with 3,678 cases per 100,000 per week; Broward County with 2,496; and Palm Beach County with 1,656. The federal Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Miami-Dade County, with 99,926 cases; Broward County, with 48,737 cases; and Palm Beach County, with 24,792. Weekly case counts rose in all 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties.

Florida ranked 19th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 74.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 73.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending last Thursday, Florida reported administering another 471,604 vaccine doses, including 113,540 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 605,070 vaccine doses, including 137,227 first doses. In all, Florida reported it has administered 33,644,593 total doses.

In Florida, 157 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 127 people were reported dead.

A total of 4,209,927 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 62,504 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 55,114,057 people have tested positive and 826,060 people have died.

Florida's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 10,754
  • The week before that: 4,930
  • Four weeks ago: 2,502

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 146,041
  • The week before that: 99,270
  • Four weeks ago: 86,518

Hospitals in 42 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 48 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: COVID-19 cases surge almost 300% in Okaloosa; Walton cases jump 231%

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

