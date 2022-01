As the world settles uncomfortably into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic, environmental and social volatility of this era are coming into clearer focus. Stock market tickers have been flailing wildly. The lists of extinct creatures and endangered ecosystems have reached dispiriting new lengths. The climate crisis was amplified on the world stage during COP26, and yet with all the convening and clashing among the leaders of nations, businesses and activist groups, the results from Glasgow were mixed. Meanwhile, authoritarianism is on the rise in many places, imperiling the mechanisms that empower people to vote according to their values.

