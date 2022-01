It seems we need to be reminded of Winston’s wisdom every generation or so. In a leap of civilization, the wise folks of ancient Athens devised a governing system they called democracy after the Greek word demos or the people. Unfortunately, this gift faded along with the golden age of Greece. What followed was nearly two-thousand years of tyranny. Variations of aristocracy, autocracy, dictatorship, and monarchy dominated until almost the nineteenth century. It was then that enlightened western philosophers rediscovered the Greek legacy. It began with significant limits, but over time, the limits fell away, as modern, popular government was born.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO