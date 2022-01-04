Experts say Wednesday’s storm is a ‘recipe’ for more avalanche risk

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 15:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Flathead; Lake The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has |continued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise Thursday night and Friday as a powerful storm sweeps across the forecast region. The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow followed by strong winds, creating unstable slabs of new and drifted snow. The likelihood and size of avalanches will increase overnight and remain elevated Friday. * WHERE...On and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas). * WHEN...In effect until 3 PM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become dangerous to very dangerous as the snowfall and wind intensify.
