Experts say Wednesday’s storm is a ‘recipe’ for more avalanche risk

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO