ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Experts say Wednesday’s storm is a ‘recipe’ for more avalanche risk

By LINDSAY AERTS
kslnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASATCH FRONT, Utah — Utah avalanche forecasters are watching Wednesday’s storm because they say it will come in “upside down,” — where the storm starts cold and turns warm, putting warm dense snow on top of lighter snow. That’s a formula ripe for avalanches,...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Avalanche warning issued for west central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service, West Central Avalanche Center in Missoula has issued an backcountry avalanche warning across west central Montana, including Lolo Pass, southern Mission Mountains, southern Swan, Rattlesnake and the southern and central Bitterroot Mountains. All elevations will be impacted by heavy snow and elevated avalanche hazard.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Storm prompts blizzard warning and growing avalanche danger

Snow continues hammering parts of Montana and more blustery weather is on the way. National Weather Service Great Falls has issued a blizzard warning Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front because of anticipated strong winds and poor visibility from blowing snow. Avalanche experts across the region are urging caution. While...
MISSOULA, MT
fox17.com

'Deteriorating Quickly': Snow storm blankets Tennessee roads, caution urged

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies are warning drivers to be cautious and avoid the roads if possible as a snow storm blankets much of the midstate. All of the midstate is seeing snow, with northern counties expected to see up to 6 inches. The winter storm moved in quickly, covering roads in just minutes. As a result, law enforcement agencies are calling on residents to stay home.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

Heavy Snow Leads To Very Dangerous Conditions In Colorado’s Mountains

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#S Storm#Extreme Weather#Utah Avalanche Center#Ksl Newsradio
CBS Baltimore

Snow Blankets Much Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Slick Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow has blanketed much of Maryland overnight. The Baltimore area is waking up to several inches to start our Friday.  This means snow-covered, and in some cases slick, roads for the commute. Update: #Baltimore and central Maryland dropped from Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory as snow clears out of here. Harford County and the Eastern Shore are still under Winter Weather Advisory! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/2wSl6K6luK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 The heaviest snow tapers off about 5 a.m. in the Baltimore area with light snow leaving by 6 a.m. Snow showers will fall on the Eastern Shore through mid-morning. Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

Highway 21 and 12 closed due to avalanche risk

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Highway 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit is closed Thursday due to avalanche risk, the Idaho Transportation Department reports. Highway 12 east of Kooskia is also closed because of avalanche danger. "Winter weather is forcing closures on highways across the state," ITD says.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Utah avalanche danger high following recent snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche warning for mountain ranges across northern Utah. The warning lasts through 6 a.m. Friday and covers all of northern and central Utah’s mountains, including the Bear River and Wasatch ranges and the western Uinta Mountains.
UTAH STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Experts warn of widespread natural avalanches

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Avalanche Center is expecting widespread natural avalanches as a result of Thursday’s snowstorm. Avalanche warnings have been issued for almost all of the center’s forecast zones. Not only are avalanches expected to be widespread, some could be very large and destructive. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

High avalanche risk for Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains

STANLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — The avalanche danger for Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains is high, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center reports. This comes after more than two inches of snow has fallen in the mountains since Monday night. Strong winds also contribute to the avalanche risk. Avalanche risk is considerable...
STANLEY, ID
KIVI-TV

U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia closes due to 'considerable' avalanche risk

US Highway 12 near Kooskia will close Thursday due to considerable avalanche risk following recent snow storms. The Idaho Transportation Department announced US-12 east of Kooskia will close at 2 p.m. and is anticipated to stay closed "at least" through the night with more snow over the next day expected.
KOOSKIA, ID
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Just Under 4 Feet For Some Mountain Snow Totals

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s mid-week snow storm packed quite a punch across the mountains and the plains. The final numbers in many mountains of of the state managed to pile up from a foot to almost 4 feet of snow! Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow!
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Severe storm brings avalanche watches to northwest Montana

KALISPELL, MONT. — As storms continue to roll into northwest Montana, the Flathead Avalanche Center is issuing warnings. The number of avalanche warnings in the Flathead and Swan ranges grew Wednesday night to a total of four. Current warnings are issued in the Flathead, Swan and Whitefish ranges and...
WHITEFISH, MT
weather.gov

Avalanche Watch issued for Flathead, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 15:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Flathead; Lake The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has |continued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise Thursday night and Friday as a powerful storm sweeps across the forecast region. The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow followed by strong winds, creating unstable slabs of new and drifted snow. The likelihood and size of avalanches will increase overnight and remain elevated Friday. * WHERE...On and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas). * WHEN...In effect until 3 PM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become dangerous to very dangerous as the snowfall and wind intensify.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
kslnewsradio.com

Ice fishing: Utah’s lesser known winter sport

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is famous for its winter sports. Often people think about skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Another sport that doesn’t involve as much activity, balance, and leg strength is ice fishing!. The Division of Wildlife Resources published a release in early January that lists the...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy