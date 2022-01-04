ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Santander UK bank officials scurry after glitch pays out $175 million

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas Day, Santander bank in the UK paid out $175 million to customers by mistake. In a statement, the bank said the payments were split over 75,000 transactions among 2,000 corporate and commercial customers. A scheduling issue was blamed for the duplicated payments by Santander, which stressed that...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

UK Regulator Bans 2 Crypto.com Ads in Latest Crackdown

One week after United Kingdom regulators censured a football club for what it called irresponsible crypto ads, the country’s marketing watchdog has banned two ads from Crypto.com, according to a ruling on Wednesday, (Jan. 5). The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) followed up on complaints for an ad that appeared in...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santander Bank#Banco Santander#Santander Uk#U S Citibank#Revlon
The Independent

UK drops more flights than any other country in Europe for second year running

Could these two statements be related?1. “We’re bringing in some tougher measures to stop the rapid seeding of Omicron in this country to give us the time we need to get the boosters in.” That was Boris Johnson speaking on 30 November, the day mandatory self-isolation was imposed for all arrivals from abroad to the UK, with quarantine until they have a negative PCR test result. A week later, pre-departure tests were made mandatory.2. “For the second year running, the UK tops the list in terms of flights lost, followed at quite some distance by Germany, Spain, then France and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Verge

Merry Christmas! Santander Claus made a $176 million payment mistake

Some tens of thousands of people woke up on Christmas Day to doubled wages and a higher-than-expected bank balance after Santander did an oopsie, depositing £130 million ($176 million) into accounts held by its UK customers. Santander would now like the money back, please. The deposit mishap was the...
ECONOMY
CLASSIX 107.9

Santander Takes Back The $176 Million They Deposited Into Accounts

Santander ain’t Saint Nick. The Spanish owned banking institution just spoiled Christmas Day for the lucky few to receive a lump sum of money. The bank accidently handed out $176 million into 75,000 different accounts on the lord’s day. Santander claims the error occurred because of a scheduling issue, which caused payments from 2,000 business […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ooops: Santander Accidentally Double-Debited Customers

Giant Spanish bank Banco Santander (SAN) - Get Banco Santander SA Report gave some people accidental Christmas gifts this year--to the tune of 130 million British pounds ($176 million). But it looks like they won’t get to keep them. Santander accidentally double processed 75,000 transactions for 2,000 of its...
BUSINESS
BBC

Santander: Bank hands out £130m in Christmas blunder

Tens of thousands of people awoke on Christmas morning to a surprise from an unexpected benefactor - Santander. The bank mistakenly deposited £130m into 75,000 accounts on 25 December. Santander's staff are now rushing to claw back the money, although the job is being made more difficult because much...
PERSONAL FINANCE
whdh.com

Bank mistakenly pays out $175M to customers on Christmas Day

(CNN) — UK bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year by paying out a total of £130 million ($175 million) to customers by mistake on December 25. The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday.
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Systems error, Santander bank credits 150 million to tens of thousands of customers at Christmas

In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the Santander bank itself. Tens of thousands of customers were credited within hours on their bank accounts large sums for a total value of well 150 million euros without any justification, behind the incident no Christmas present, however, but more simply a technical error of their bank, the Santander group, which is now trying to recover that money that was started by mistake. As the Times revealed, the case just over Christmas and involved individuals and businesses in the UK. In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the same bank. The financial institution, admitting what had happened and apologizing to customers for the mistake, in fact assured that in the meantime no one was left with the account in the red because the money came from their own reserves and not from the customers’ accounts.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Bank seeks to recover $175 million it paid out on Christmas by mistake

Santander's U.K. bank is seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times of London.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Santander races to recoup $175M mistakenly paid out to U.K. accounts

Banco Santander is racing to retrieve 130 million pounds ($175 million) paid out to thousands of British customers in a Christmas Day slip-up. Spain’s biggest lender accidentally made a second payment on Dec. 25 to about 75,000 people and firms who had been due for one-off or programed payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at its U.K. unit.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy