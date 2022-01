The second weekend of 2022 in Easton will bring a familiar sight back to Centre Square — the Easton Farmers’ Market Winter Market. The Winter Market will set up shop in Centre Square from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and every Saturday until April 30. It’s the 10th season for the market, which like the regular farmers market is a program of the Greater Easton Development Partnership. The market was quite a success last year during the pandemic due to a need for outdoor shopping options and supply chain shortages.

EASTON, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO