Public Safety

Ask the Expert: How to avoid job scams in the New Year

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 2 days ago

2022 could see an increase in movement in companies all over the country. Latest studies show up to 40 percent of workers say they plan to look for a new position during the first six months of the year. It's called the "Great Resignation". As more people look for work, there could be scammers out there trying to interfere with those job searches.

On Ask The Expert, Amy Rasor from the Better Business Bureau office in Fort Worth joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have any questions or topic suggestions, email us at Questions@KRLD.com and hear the answers at 4:40 p.m

News-Democrat

Amazon driver kept thousands of stolen packages throughout home, Oklahoma cops say

Three people have been arrested in the theft of thousands of undelivered Amazon packages, Oklahoma investigators say. In addition to the thousands of packages found scattered throughout an Oklahoma home, 600 more were found dumped last week about 30 miles northeast of downtown Oklahoma City, McClatchy News reported earlier this week. Within the rubble of packages was a clue — a garbage bag that contained an envelope with an address on it, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dallas, TX
