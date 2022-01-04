Ask the Expert: How to avoid job scams in the New Year

2022 could see an increase in movement in companies all over the country. Latest studies show up to 40 percent of workers say they plan to look for a new position during the first six months of the year. It's called the "Great Resignation". As more people look for work, there could be scammers out there trying to interfere with those job searches.

On Ask The Expert, Amy Rasor from the Better Business Bureau office in Fort Worth joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

