U.S. Politics

Federal, Local Officials Race To Contain Omicron

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is expected to address the...

newyork.cbslocal.com

chicagocrusader.com

With Omicron cases on the rise this holiday season, state & local officials must step up

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on the rise, and for Gary residents, the next phase of the pandemic could be the most perilous yet. According to health officials, the Omicron variant has spread 70 times quicker than any other virus strain. Despite the federal push for infection prevention, Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus and disenfranchised from rapid testing and vaccines. This reality has created a perfect recipe for a historic surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths throughout Gary unless our state and local officials step in to aggressively ensure preventive measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Early Omicron data suggest a less deadly wave, federal officials say

WASHINGTON — Top federal health officials emphasized Wednesday that data on skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the United States and from other countries reinforced early signs that the highly contagious omicron variant was milder and less lethal than previous variants, even as it threatened to overwhelm health systems already on the brink from earlier surges.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden speaks on fight against COVID and announces doubling of antiviral pill order

President Biden updated the nation on his administration's efforts to contain COVID-19, announcing that he was doubling and accelerating the U.S. order for a Pfizer antiviral pill, and also that insurance companies would reimburse Americans for home tests. He urged Americans to get vaccinations and boosters. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus join the CBS News Special Report to discuss the president's remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
John Dias
cbslocal.com

Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 3,000 in Maryland and predicted to continue climbing, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to combat the public health crisis. Hogan also signed a pair of executive orders—the first empowering the Maryland Department of Health to regulate...
MARYLAND STATE
#Omicron#Covid#Cbs2
98online.com

Omicron is dominant variant in Maryland; local officials address testing demand

(From WBAL) Officials are expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as the omicron variant became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. The governor announced Wednesday that sequencing data shows omicron is the dominant variant in Maryland. According to the state’s lab partners, 88.5% of all...
MARYLAND STATE
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foresthillspost.com

Federal Government Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites in Queens as Officials Race to Raise Testing Capacity

The federal government has opened three COVID-19 testing sites in Queens as officials from all levels of government rush to raise testing capacity amid a surge of cases. The first site run by the CDC opened in Travers Park in Jackson Heights Wednesday. Two more mobile test sites — one in Queens Valley Playground in Flushing and another in Helen Marshall Playground in East Elmhurst — opened Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbslocal.com

Tampa Doctor And Staff Member Charged With Unlawful Distribution Of Opioids

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Dr. Qing McGaha (55, Tampa) with conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of controlled substances and unlawful distribution of controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice, as well as monetary transactions in criminally derived property.
TAMPA, FL

