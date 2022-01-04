ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Chandler Halderson homicide trial

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uawv_0dcI1G4s00

MADISON, Wis. — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial after attorneys agreed on a set of 12 jurors and six alternates on Monday .

Proceedings are expected to start shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The prosecution will look to prove that Halderson killed and dismembered his parents last July before lying to authorities about where they were after reporting them missing. The defense will likely try to prove there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Halderson killed his parents.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information on a missing person.

MORE: Full coverage of the Chandler Halderson homicide investigation and trial — previous stories, timelines and interviews

After opening statements, the prosecution will begin laying out its case against Halderson — a process that is expected to take several weeks, and could include some gruesome photos of the dismembered bodies of Bart and Krista Halderson. During jury selection, several prospective jurors were asked if they would be able to stomach the evidence that may be presented during the trial.

After the prosecution rests, the defense could take up to a week to present its case. It is not known whether they plan to put Chandler Halderson on the stand to testify in his own defense, which would also open him up to cross-examination from prosecutors. Halderson’s attorneys said during the jury selection process that whether a defendant testifies during their trial is often a “game-time decision,” but did ask prospective jurors if their opinion would be swayed if he did not testify.

The jurors selected will not be sequestered and will be free to leave the courthouse on lunch breaks and at the end of each day of the trial. However, they are under strict instructions not to do any outside research on the case or talk about it with anyone, even those at home.

You can watch the entire trial streaming on Channel3000.com, Channel3000+ streaming apps and on our Channel3000 Facebook and YouTube pages.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court enters not guilty plea on behalf of man charged in triple-fatal Middleton crash

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea during a Thursday hearing on behalf of the man charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed three local high school students in October 2021. Eric Mehring appeared in court Thursday via phone while his attorney, Chris Van Wagner, appeared in person. Mehring waived his right to a preliminary...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Prosecutors show images of dismembered body in Chandler Halderson trial

MADISON, Wis. — Jurors in Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial saw several images of a dismembered torso later identified as Bart Halderson as the trial entered its third day Wednesday morning. The photos, which were taken by investigators at a farm in rural Cottage Grove on July 8 showed a path of trampled vegetation in the woods, a log that appeared...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4 Dead from Thursday night I-39 crash

DE FOREST, Wis. — A triple vehicle crash resulted in the death of four people on I-39 Southbound Thursday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol a Honda van passed a car on the shoulder near just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night. The van attempted to assist the car but pilled over into oncoming traffic, resulting in it being...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rock County man pleads guilty to June homicide; sentencing to come in late January

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County man charged with killing his grandmother in June 2021 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Jamie Beggs, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. ‘Demons are in my head’: Bail set at $100K for Rock County man accused of killing his grandmother During the Tuesday afternoon hearing, Judge Barbara McCrory found Beggs...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested after armed bedroom standoff with deputies in Adams County

TOWN OF SPRINGVILLE, Wis. — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday after an alleged armed standoff, which involved the man threatening to kill responding authorities. According to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at an address in Adams County in the Town of Springville on Monday.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Halderson went door-to-door asking about security video, neighbors say

MADISON, Wis. — Several people living in Bart and Krista Halderson’s neighborhood say they were approached by Chandler Halderson on the same morning and asked whether they had security video showing the Halderson home. Testifying during Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial Wednesday afternoon, a number of neighbors told similar stories of how he approached their front doors on the morning of...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Missing Person#Jury Selection
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Stoughton apartment shooting charged with reckless homicide; victim identified

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A 19-year-old Stoughton man has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide stemming from a shooting at an apartment in the city on New Year’s Eve. Isaiah Ruffins made an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, where he was given a $10,000 signature bond, online court records show. According to a criminal complaint, Ruffins said his gun misfired as...
STOUGHTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police arrest one porch pirate suspect, searching for second

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested one person for allegedly stealing packages from homes during the holiday season, but are still looking for a second suspect. Last week, police identified Terry Campbell and Perzie Teague as suspects in their investigations but didn’t say if the two have any ties to each other. Teague was arrested last Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Public hearing held for bill that would toughen penalties for vandalizing monuments, statues

MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would make it a felony to damage or graffiti any statue, painting or monument on publicly-owned land. Assembly Bill 776 would expand an already existing law that makes it a felony to damage certain vehicles, highways and state-owned historical property. The bill disregards the monetary impact of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I felt like I needed to do something:’ Brother of Chandler Halderson testifies in homicide trial

MADISON, Wis. — The brother of Chandler Halderson says he wasn’t very worried about his parents’ whereabouts until Chandler himself said he was concerned. Testifying in his brother’s homicide trial Tuesday morning, Mitchell Halderson said it was not like his parents to go up to their cabin in Langlade County on 4th of July weekend without saying something to him,...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Third person has died in Shawano County explosion

TOWN OF LESSOR, Wis. (AP) — A third man has died as the result of a garage explosion that also injured a fourth person in northeastern Wisconsin. Shawano County sheriff’s officials say two people died at the scene of the explosion on Friday in the Town of Lessor. Authorities have identified them as 52-year-old Timothy Cook, Sr., of Oshkosh, and 49-year-old Kendrick Larson, of Neenah.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy