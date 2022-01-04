December health inspections: 7 Pensacola restaurants in hot water, 47 have perfect visits

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation's Hotel and Restaurant Division had a long list of inspections to check off their list this holiday season. Of those inspected, 92 restaurants across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties passed their first inspection in December, compared to the 27 that didn't.

Of those 92, 47 restaurants passed their inspections without registering a single violation. A complete list of those restaurants is included at the end of this article.

7 restaurants top 10 violations

Though most restaurants found success in their evaluations, there were several that racked up heavy criticism from the DBPR.

El Patron Mexican Grill

El Patron Mexican Grill fell under 15 complaints, receiving 14 of those violations for basic-level offenses. Some of these included the accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, an employee observed eating in a food preparation area and a nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt or dust.

However, there was one high priority violation cited for raw animal food not properly separated from ready-to-eat food, noting that chorizo was being stored above the tortillas in the walk-in cooler.

Windjammers on the Pier

Navarre’s Windjammers on the Pier received 13 violations, with three high priority violations and one intermediate violation. The high priority violations included raw animal food not separated from ready-to-eat food, the dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength and food not being stored at the proper temperature.

Wasabi House

Wasabi House in Pace was placed on the list with 13 violations. During the visit, the inspector noted an employee touched cooked chicken with bare hands, escolar and salmon that did not have proof of parasite destruction and food was being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

High priority notes included the dish machine chlorine sanitizer not being set to a proper minimum strength and food being stored at an improper temperature.

Samurai Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Samurai Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Navarre held 11 violations after the December inspection. The restaurant received one high priority violation for one nonfood-grade container being used for food storage. Other basic violations included cloth being used as a food-contact surface, the floor being accumulated with debris and an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

Pho 99 Vietnamese Restaurant

This Navarre Vietnamese restaurant received 11 violations with a follow-up inspection required. The restaurant received primarily basic-level violations including uncovered food stored near the sink, a pan of cooked chicken in a dry storage area next to chemical hand washing soap and clean equipment being stored less than six inches above the floor.

The restaurant also received one high priority complaint stating that raw animal food was being stored over or with unwashed produce. Upon inspection, a small pan of raw chicken was being stored above case of lettuce in a walk-in cooler.

Marcus Pointe Golf Club

The Marcus Pointe Golf Club brought in 12 violations, three being high priority complaints and four intermediate complaints. Some of the high priority complaints included the dish machine chlorine sanitizer not being set to a proper minimum strength and food not being stored at the proper temperature.

Quickly

Quicky received 10 violations for offenses, such as the accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, fly sticky tape hanging over the make line in the kitchen and store food not being covered in the reach-in freezer.

2 restaurants receive administrative complaints

Quickly

Quickly on Cervantes had an administrative complaint recommended for operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Where Y'At Seafood

Where Y'At Seafood in Navarre received three violations and an administrative complaint for operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Other violations included equipment in poor repair and food not being stored at the proper temperature.

47 restaurants had perfect December inspections

More than half of restaurants that DBPR staff visited in December had nothing but good news to report.

Here are the 47 restaurants and food service establishments that turned up flawless reports when the DBPR paid them a visit in December:

Chicken Pollo Hurricane Pizza Taco Bell, 6 E. Nine Mile Taqueria Catra Mex Frank’s Daily Bread Catering Jimmy Johns, 501 E. Gregory St., Unit C Hampton Inn & Suites, 8021 Lavelle Way Holiday Inn Express, 130 Loblolly Lane Comfort Inn Deli, 8080 N. Davis Highway The Po-Boy Shack Best Western/Blue Angel Inn Arlene Williams Bar-B-Que Surestay Studios Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar JBW’s Eatery Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburger Restaurant, 5685 N. Ninth Ave. Ragtyme Package and Lounge AKA Pelican’s Nest The Establishment The 5 Barrel Phil’s Jazzy Barbecue Flip-n-Yaki Profitt’s Cart Concessions Sweet Dreams Inn Mr. Tacos Grill Adonna’s Garden St Café and Bakery Chick-fil-A on Navy Boulevard Hershey’s Ice Cream Parlor on the Beach Wow Wing & Deli Deep Blue Tiki Captain D’s, 8090 N. Davis Highway Pizza Hut 2068, 4522 Saufley Field Road Dharma Blue The Club at Hidden Creek LLC Buh's BBQ LLC Hauling Butts BBQ LLC Bella Luna Italian Bistro Hooked and Flavored Bigfoot Dogs LLC Ah Los Panchos Tamales y Tacos #1 Ah Los Panchos Tamales y Tacos #2 Let's Eat Suga Cakes Soul Kitchen Foley's Grub JJ’s Pizza Shack Outlaw Grub Burger King #8645, 4120 U.S. 90 Whistling Pic LLC

