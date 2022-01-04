ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida men's college basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

By Francisco Guzman, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqQMu_0dcI0wfp00

The Alabama and Florida College men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No.19 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 10-3 overall. Most recently, the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee 73-68 on Dec. 29.

Florida enters the game 9-3 overall. On Dec. 22, the Gators beat Stony Brook 87-62.

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 5

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN 2

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast

Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach. Mike White is the Florida men's basketball head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
City
Gainesville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Live Tv#Gators#Espn 2#Espn2#Channel 209#Dish#Channel 143
Bring Me The News

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

Minnesota Gophers women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen is recovering after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery. Whalen, 39, underwent successful surgery Tuesday evening, according to a release from the University of Minnesota. She will not coach Minnesota's game Thursday at Rutgers, instead being replaced by associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis. Whalen's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
AL.com

Former Alabama WR transferring to 2022 Tide opponent

A third former Alabama football player now has a new home via the transfer portal. Receiver Xavier Williams announced Wednesday he was headed to Utah State after entering the portal in November. That means he’d be back in Tuscaloosa for the season opener since the Crimson Tide play host to the Aggies on Sept. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

533
Followers
487
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy