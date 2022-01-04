How to watch Alabama vs. Florida men's college basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Alabama and Florida College men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No.19 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 10-3 overall. Most recently, the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee 73-68 on Dec. 29.

Florida enters the game 9-3 overall. On Dec. 22, the Gators beat Stony Brook 87-62.

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 5

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN 2

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast

Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach. Mike White is the Florida men's basketball head coach.