Orange Bowl elation turns to trying to tame Tide

Good morning. We are inside a week now until Georgia-Alabama: The rematch.

Round 2 for the 2021 season. The national championship sequel from 2017.

Are you still sky-high from the Orange Bowl domination of Michigan and confident for what's next? Or is your glass half empty as you brace for the next chapter of misery the Crimson Tide will inflict on the Bulldogs?

Georgia and Alabama are gearing up on their respective campuses this week before flying to Indianapolis on Friday for the CFP championship game.

The Crimson Tide are slated to arrive in Indianapolis at 6:40 p.m. ET and Georgia’s planes are scheduled to land at 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban and the semifinal MVPs from both teams did a Zoom press conference on Monday. Here are some snippets:

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on how OC Todd Monken has helped his development: He's a great coach, extremely knowledgeable. There's a lot of times where I wasn't playing, so I had to take that development on my own and do that stuff. But the meeting time and just listening to him talk -- he likes to talk -- but just listening to him talk in the meetings, that's invaluable. Those things are -- I mean that's why he gets paid what he gets paid, just to talk to people like us, to make us better and obviously to play hard. But just sitting there trying to be a sponge, trying to write down everything I can write down, trying to learn from somebody who has been in this business for 35 years at the highest level. Obviously, I'm a lot better than I was last year. So that's helped.”

Smart on trying to beat Saban for first time: “It's about the players. It's about those guys making plays and putting them in a position to be successful and the guys that, the players that make the meaningful plays, the plays that are conversions -- the red areas, the turnovers or not turnovers, the explosive plays that determines the outcomes of games, not he and I.”

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson on guarding against overconfidence after beating Georgia 41-24 in SEC championship game: “We know everything to expect from Georgia. We never want to go out to a game with a big head, you know what I'm saying? Everybody's been level-headed. We've been good. Everybody has been humble. Everybody will come to practice ready to practice hard, play hard and pay attention to details, get everybody focused and get ready for this game. There's no big head, no, none of that. We're humbled and ready to play the game and ready for the challenge, and I think that's where we're at.”

Saban on rebounding from a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 9 and now reaching national title game: “I think that losing a game gave our team an opportunity to mature. We have a really, really young team. We don't have very many seniors that play a significant role, I don't know, three or four starters on the whole team. So I think with young players who sort of had a lot of success in terms of wins prior to the Texas A&M game, maybe a lost respect for winning or what it takes to prepare to win on a consistent basis."

Checking on bowl game picks

The bowl season rocks, at least with my picks. I went 3-0 over the weekend, nailing Kentucky in the Citrus and Georgia and Alabama in the Orange and Cotton, respectively.

Check out the Bulldogs Extra podcast this week for my national championship pick.

What to watch: Hard Knocks Training Camp: The Indianapolis Colts, (10:40 p.m., Tuesday, HBO). I usually watch the preseason Hard Knocks shows, at least the first few. Haven’t seen one of these yet, but may be worth watching for scenes of Indy in or at least Lucas Oil Stadium before heading there for the big game.

UGA Calendar: Men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m, Tuesday, ESPNU.

Women’s basketball at Kentucky, 7 p.m., Thursday

Gymnastics at Michigan, 7 p.m, Thursday.

