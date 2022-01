Ontario is temporarily closing cinema screens in major markets amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak. Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema operator, said its Ontario theaters will shut down in two days as the Canadian province takes measures to crack down on a dramatic spike in infection cases due to the emergence of the omicron variant. “Based on recent government directives, all 67 theaters in Ontario will be closed as of Wednesday, January 5, and will reopen as soon as we are allowed,” a Cineplex spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Cineplex has also begun offering refunds to all customers that pre-bought tickets for upcoming film...

