According to TrendForce’s latest report ,“2022 Global Automotive LED Product Trend and Regional Market Analysis”, despite the fact that automotive market demand fell due to the Russian-Ukraine conflicts and the Pandemic in China, automotive LED market demand in 2022 increases with the raise in market share of LED headlight and the development of advanced technologies including intelligent headlight, logo lamp, intelligent ambient lamp, Mini LED / HDR automotive display. Looking ahead, automotive lighting products tend to be characterized by personalization, communication display and driver assistance. In this context, TrendForce was honored to interview Allan Yu, sales VP of Seoul Semiconductor’s Shanghai branch company, who kindly shared us with the company’s product strategies of automotive lighting LED.

2 DAYS AGO