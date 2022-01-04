Read full article on original website
ledinside.com
2022 Macroblock Online Symposium | Drive the Metaverse with the Leading Display Technology
Macroblock held the 2022 online symposium on November 9, and the theme of this year was “Drive A Whole New World – Metaverse”. This time our lecturers went deep into the metaverse from different applications, including VR headsets, smart cockpits and LED displays. In the speech, they covered how to realize the metaverse concept and how to deal with those challenges within this area through Macroblock products and technologies.
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Seoul Semiconductor’s Automotive Lighting Product Strategies in 2023
According to TrendForce’s latest report ,“2022 Global Automotive LED Product Trend and Regional Market Analysis”, despite the fact that automotive market demand fell due to the Russian-Ukraine conflicts and the Pandemic in China, automotive LED market demand in 2022 increases with the raise in market share of LED headlight and the development of advanced technologies including intelligent headlight, logo lamp, intelligent ambient lamp, Mini LED / HDR automotive display. Looking ahead, automotive lighting products tend to be characterized by personalization, communication display and driver assistance. In this context, TrendForce was honored to interview Allan Yu, sales VP of Seoul Semiconductor’s Shanghai branch company, who kindly shared us with the company’s product strategies of automotive lighting LED.
