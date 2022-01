Do you remember your mindset this time last year? I remember having that beautiful, story book of a white Christmas. Though the world seemed to hang in chaos, there was hope that surely the new year would be better, well, was it? It seemed that this year had just as many trials and tribulations. I had one of the worst holiday seasons that I have ever endured due to an unexpected death of a loved one and let’s not even talk about all the crazy happenings of the past year!

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO