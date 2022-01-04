Egypt Dec PMI improves to 49.0 in December from 48.7 in November

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector contracted for a 13th month in December, but was slightly improved from November as export orders and purchases rose and input costs declined, a survey showed on Tuesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 49.0 - staying below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction - from November's 48.7.

"There was a renewed increase in purchasing activity at the end of the year. Some firms cited efforts to bolster their stocks, although supply delays and outstanding orders meant that inventories were drawn down for the fifth month running," IHS Markit said.

The export orders index climbed to 54.9 in December from 50.7 and the purchases index to 51.4 from 49.3.

The input price index dropped to 59.3 in December from 63.7 in November, IHS Markit said, "driven by a slowdown in purchase cost inflation as well as a softer uptick in wages."

"Survey panellists continued to highlight weak customer demand that was partly associated with an uplift in selling prices," it added. "An improvement in tourism activity supported new business, as well as a sharp rise in export orders."

Output and new orders contracted, although the rates of decline were the softest recorded in three months, it added.

The output sub-index climbed to 48.2 from 47.7 in November, while the new orders sub-index edged up to 48.8 from 48.6.

The sub-index for future output expectations inched up to 61.4 from 60.6 in November, when it was at its lowest in a year.

