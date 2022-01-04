ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Egypt Dec PMI improves to 49.0 in December from 48.7 in November

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrAG9_0dcHyt4800

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector contracted for a 13th month in December, but was slightly improved from November as export orders and purchases rose and input costs declined, a survey showed on Tuesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 49.0 - staying below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction - from November's 48.7.

"There was a renewed increase in purchasing activity at the end of the year. Some firms cited efforts to bolster their stocks, although supply delays and outstanding orders meant that inventories were drawn down for the fifth month running," IHS Markit said.

The export orders index climbed to 54.9 in December from 50.7 and the purchases index to 51.4 from 49.3.

The input price index dropped to 59.3 in December from 63.7 in November, IHS Markit said, "driven by a slowdown in purchase cost inflation as well as a softer uptick in wages."

"Survey panellists continued to highlight weak customer demand that was partly associated with an uplift in selling prices," it added. "An improvement in tourism activity supported new business, as well as a sharp rise in export orders."

Output and new orders contracted, although the rates of decline were the softest recorded in three months, it added.

The output sub-index climbed to 48.2 from 47.7 in November, while the new orders sub-index edged up to 48.8 from 48.6.

The sub-index for future output expectations inched up to 61.4 from 60.6 in November, when it was at its lowest in a year.

Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Omicron slows growth of UK construction in December – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Growth in Britain’s construction sector cooled in December as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in December from 55.5 in November. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 54.0.
CONSTRUCTION
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK Final Services PMI revised higher to 53.6 in December

UK Final Services PMI upwardly revised to 53.6 in December. GBP/USD holds a rebound above 1.3500 on the upbeat UK data. Eyes on US Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI ahead of Friday’s NFP. The UK services sector activity expanded more than expected in December, the final report from IHS...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Growth in China's Dec services accelerates - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.1...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Inflation#Egyptian#Ihs Markit#Purchasing Managers
The Independent

Hospitality firms saw Omicron hit in December as service sector growth slowed

Problems faced by the travel, leisure and hospitality businesses across the UK deepened last month, according to a respected monthly survey.Growth in the service sector slowed to its lowest point since February, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surged through the country in December.The UK beat its previous record for reported daily coronavirus cases during the month and many people stayed at home in the run-up to Christmas, a vital period for the hospitality industry.Pubs and restaurants that would normally be hosting family meals, office Christmas parties and get-togethers instead faced a raft of cancellations.The closely watched IHS Markit CIPS...
INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

French services growth in December slightly below initial reading -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – French services sector growth in December came in slightly below an initial estimate, according to a monthly survey, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on business activity. Data compiler IHS Markit said on Wednesday its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the services sector fell...
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Spain December services PMI 55.8 vs 59.8 prior

Omicron worries are to blame as activity and new business expanded at lower rates. Meanwhile, business confidence slumped to an 11-month low while price pressures continued to persist. Put together, that is a noticeable hit on sentiment and the services sector last month. Markit notes that:. “The Spanish service economy...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Egypt
jack1065.com

Euro zone economic recovery faltered in Dec as Omicron spread -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro zone’s economic recovery faltered in December as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections curtailed growth in the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed, and could weaken further if tighter restrictions are imposed. As the Omicron coronavirus variant spread rapidly at the end...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Italian services activity growth cools in Dec -PMI

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s services sector continued to grow in December, but less quickly than in November, reflecting slightly slower gains in total new work, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Business Activity Index for services stood at 53.0 in December, down from 55.9 in November but...
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Consumer Confidence Improved in December

Consumer confidence continued to improve in December as inflation concerns eased after hitting a 13-year high last month. Spending intentions for homes, cars, and major appliances all increased. However, consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from higher prices, Omicron surge and reduced fiscal stimulus in 2022. The Consumer Confidence...
BUSINESS
Reuters

COVID curbs dampen activity in German services sector in Dec -PMI

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Restrictions to contain the coronavirus dampened activity in Germany's services sector in December and concerns over the Omicron variant clouded the outlook for January, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services found that activity in the sector had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Spain's service activity slows in Dec as Omicron spreads -PMI

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's services sector grew in December at the slowest pace since April as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 shook consumer confidence and demand, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Irish services sector growth slows sharply again in Dec -PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Ireland's service sector slowed sharply for the second successive month in December as firms reported that a rising wave of COVID-19 infections was dampening demand, a survey found on Wednesday. The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 55.4 from 59.3...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed as investors await Fed minutes

London stocks were in a mixed state at the close on Wednesday after a middling session, as investors closed their wallets ahead of the release of latest Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.16% at 7,516.87, while the FTSE 250 was off 0.53% at 23,771.18. Sterling...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK factory activity growth revised up in December - PMI

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British manufacturing grew slightly more quickly than originally thought in December and pandemic-related supply chain problems eased a bit, taking some of the heat out of rising input prices, a survey showed on Tuesday. The final reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK Final Manufacturing PMI revised up to 57.9 in December, beats estimates

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded more than expected in December, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher from 57.6 to 57.9 in December, beating expectations of 57.6. Key points. Output, new orders...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI falls to 58.7 in December vs. 60.0 expected

ISM PMI fell to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, below the expected 60.0, its lowest since January 2021. The price paid subindex saw its largest drop since March 2020 to 68.2 from 82.4. According to a survey compiled by the Institute of Supply Management, US Manufacturing PMI fell...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI manufacturing rose to 50.9, improving demand and supply

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose to 50.9 in December, up from November’s 49.9, above expectation of 50.0. The data signaled a renewed improvement in the sector with best reading since June. Caixin said rise in output was stronger amid renewed upturn in sales. Input cost inflation eased to 19-month low. Business confidence weakened amid pandemic and supply chain worries.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

December Global PMI Data Shows Cautious Improvement, Economic ‘Resilience’

“Manufacturing output growth even picked up slightly amid a marked easing in the number of supply chain delays,” said IHS’ Chris Williamson. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy