Quality video games are always a pairing of great design and addicting gameplay. When it comes to indie studios, this pairing becomes ever more important to create a great game. After working on Bioshock, Question Games splintered to make their own unique experiences. One such creation was called The Magic Circle, a satirical journey through an unfinished fantasy game. Since then, the studio shipped a co-op survival horror titled The Blackout Club. While the title generated decent reviews and a healthy stream of updated content, Question Games has since been working on a new project. While the details have gone unknown for a while, Question Games recently tweeted that they are seeking a new hire for a position on an upcoming South Park video game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO