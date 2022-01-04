No Powerball winner on Monday: Next jackpot grows to $575 million

There was no Powerball winner last night. That means the $522 million jackpot will grow to an estimated $575 million in its next drawing.

The chances of winning? Around one in 292 million. But that won’t stop people from flocking to local convenience stores and gas stations to make their purchase.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.

Powerball said that no ticket sold matched all six numbers.

If a person wins they can cash out a lump sum of around $408 million, or receive the entire $575 million in 30 payments over the next 29 years.

Powerball has not seen in a winner in roughly three months.

A $2 million winning ticket was sold in Montana, as well as two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas.

