A Durham man who could face charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, says that time and perspective have him seeing the events of that day differently. Steve Baker spoke openly with WRAL Investigates about going to the Capitol on that day, but he claims he was only there to document what happened. He's a conservative political commentator who writes under the moniker "The Pragmatic Constitutionalist."

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO