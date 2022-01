The Legend of La Llorona is another entry in the ever increasing subset of films about the infamous weeping woman. This movie is about a couple who is vacationing in Mexico. When their son disappears, they soon learn it is tied to a supernatural curse. There is nothing wrong with horror movies being familiar. If anything, it is part of their charm. In rare cases, it can even make the film better. The Legend of La Llorona is based off of an urban legend, so there is going to be some crossover with other movies by default.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO