The 32.6 metre Alloy sailing yacht Eclipse, listed for sale by Newport Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Michael Bach of Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by New Zealand yard Alloy Yachts, she was the first fruit of what became a long-standing association with Dubois Naval Architects and, ABS classed, was delivered in 1991. Accommodation is for up to seven guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite aft with a VIP suite to port and a twin cabin with a Pullman berth to starboard, all with entertainment centres, Sony television screens and en suite shower facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.

