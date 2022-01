A solid emergency fund is one with three to six months' worth of essential living expenses. You may want to add in extra money for additional unplanned bills. The pandemic taught many people the hard way that having an emergency fund is crucial. When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit U.S. soil and millions of jobs were shed overnight, unemployment systems got overloaded, and some filers had to wait weeks for their claims to be processed, leaving them without any sort of income. Those who didn't have money in their savings accounts to fall back on no doubt struggled more than those who did.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO