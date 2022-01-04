Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Bellingham

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo, a U.S.-based health-tech leader, announced today the launch of 2Gather, a new service that makes it easy for individuals and businesses to provide Intrivo's market-leading On/Go™ rapid COVID-19 self-tests to participants invited to in-person events, meetings, and gatherings – from holiday celebrations to weddings, business meetings, social gatherings, workout classes and beyond. Now more than ever, as Omicron continues to surge, 2Gather with On/Go offers a safe, convenient and affordable solution to help everyone ring in the New Year with friends and family without risking our health and well-being. On/Go, one of the first FDA-authorized rapid self-tests, provides results that are 95% accurate in just 10 minutes through a best-in-class mobile app. Event and meeting hosts, including individuals and small to medium businesses, can now make their events much safer in minutes and do so affordably through the On/Go app. By using 2Gather, event hosts can purchase discounted tests for their guests to receive them for free. Guests are sent a link to enter their shipping details and have an On/Go test sent directly to their home. 2Gather privately notifies the host when guests have completed their tests, enabling peace of mind for all attendees. In accordance with recent CDC recommendations to self-test before indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination or symptom status, 2Gather is an easy-to-use, convenient, and affordable solution for people to safely return to in-person activities with confidence. The On/Go app with the 2Gather solution is available for free on iOS and Android.

