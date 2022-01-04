Webster Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Palmyra woman stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra. Niki Hanna, age 45, of Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (E-Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree (Physical Force). Deputies responded to the report of a domestic incident and learned that Mrs. Hanna had violated an active order of protection as she struck a child less than seventeen who was the protected party.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO