OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

 5 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Thursday with restoring cutbacks in output made...

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80 a barrel....
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil extends gains above US$80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Jan 5): Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards US$81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global benchmark Brent crudejumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02,...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

MELBOURNE (Jan 4): Oil prices were flat on Tuesday (Jan 4) ahead of a meeting where major producers are expected to stick to plans to add supply in February as soaring Covid-19 cases have yet to spark lockdowns in the biggest fuel-consuming countries. Brent crude futures gained one cent to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

OPEC+ raises oil output by 0.4m b/d, as expected

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its main allies went ahead and raised their combined output target as planned. In their videoconference, OPEC+ countries' energy ministers said the cartel's production would rise by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as per the strategy that they outlined in mid-2021. Their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Climbs as Libyan Output Falls Ahead of OPEC+ Supply Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York advanced toward $76 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding 2.3% on Friday. Libyan output is expected to decline to the lowest level in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline less than two weeks after militia shut down its biggest field. The OPEC+ alliance is set to agree to an increase in production next month, a Bloomberg survey shows.
TRAFFIC
