Rumors about Bully 2 pop up in the media every now and then. However, according to Rockstar Games employees, the game has been in a deadlock ever since 2009. We're not likely to see the highly anticipated sequel to Bully in the near future. According to former Rockstar employees who addressed the topic in an interview with Game Informer, the game was in development for a year or year and a half at most, after which the studio began ramoving developers from Bully 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO