Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim spoke to the media following the Orange's 77-74 loss at Wake Forest. Boeheim: "It hurts losing Jesse early like that. A couple of fouls he just can't commit. One of them I don't think he did foul, but a couple of them you just can't reach in and be involved in that play. We need him in the game. I thought when he went out, I thought everybody pulled together. I thought we did a great job defensively without him in there. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game. You gotta get the ball inbounds with 11 seconds to go. If you can't do that, it's a problem. They're a really good team. We did a really good job of getting on their shooters in the second half and making it difficult for them to get open shots. Certainly played well enough to win, but we have to get the ball inbounds at the end of the game. That's it."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO