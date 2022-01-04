ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new Italian president

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy has set Jan. 24 as the start date to begin voting for a new Italian president. The announcement Tuesday by the...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan 9 - decree

BAGHDAD, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Iraq's new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place. Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.Macron was accompanied by the head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at France’s famed Pantheon to honor the memories of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet.Veil was a Holocaust survivor who repeatedly broke barriers for women in French politics and spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion, while Monnet was a founding father of the European Union.Both Macron and von der Leyen...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron maintains rude remarks about France's unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday maintained on Friday his rude remarks about the country's minority of vaccine refusers, saying he cannot accept them infringing on others’ freedom. The 44-year-old outspoken president, who is expected to seek re-election later this year, made headlines earlier this week by using the word “emmerder” — rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. His vulgar language dominated news broadcasts and provoked angry reactions from his political rivals.Speaking in a news conference in...
HEALTH
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
wcn247.com

Cyprus foreign minister quits amid presidential run tussle

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign minister has resigned his post amid swirling speculation over his intention to run for president of the east Mediterranean island nation next year that he said undermined the work of his ministry and that of the government. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on Sunday that he offered his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades “several days ago” and that it was only accepted on Friday. The 48 year-old said he "would be interested” in running in the March 2023 election, but that it was much too early for him to formally declare his candidacy and criticized what he called premature and counterproductive campaigning.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian#Ap
AFP

Macron faces right-wing threat as France frets about crime

French right-winger Valerie Pecresse was a rank outsider in the race for the presidency just a month ago, but with under 100 days to the election she is seen as the best-placed challenger to Emmanuel Macron. Backed by her Republicans party which has deep roots nation-wide, the 54-year-old is bidding to be France's first woman president with a slogan that promises "restored French pride". During a trip to the south on Thursday, the head of the greater Paris region made clear she planned to campaign on an unabashed right-wing platform of law and order. While promising to take a "Karcher" power-hose to crime-ridden urban ghettos in France, she accused President Macron of being soft on drug dealers and "complicit" in a rise in violence.
POLITICS
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Rome, IT
wcn247.com

Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo picking new gov in vote re-do

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in the home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez are casting ballots again Sunday in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count. The contenders in the northwestern state of Barinas include a local opposition leader, an opposition dissident and a former foreign minister. For the first time in more than 20 years, the ballot does not include a member of Chavez’s family. The disqualification of Freddy Superlano by the country’s highest court after the Nov. 21 election and the scheduling of the special contest raised further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Scholz pushes mandatory jabs as resistance grows in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted Friday that his plan to introduce mandatory coronavirus jabs was on track, despite fierce debate about the controversial move and growing resistance from his own coalition partners. Germany's first parliamentary debate on compulsory jabs is only scheduled for late January, even though Scholz himself had originally aimed to have lawmakers discuss the issue before 2021 was out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy