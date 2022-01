I would find it a wonderful resolution if folks would learn about free press and freedom of speech. Then people may find out there is more than liberal media on air that they make far more scientific sense and is a breath of free air considering the moldy same old same old DNC talking points on most other stations. If misinformation is her point, literally every leftist media group has been misleading the American people concerning COVID from the beginning as omicron is by far the least concerning of all the variants and has been proven so all over the world. Yes, people are getting ill and some have been vaccinated and some have not but as with every virus or flu known to mankind throughout the centuries COVID is mutating to be far less problematic and all the shouting by liberals won’t change that.

3 DAYS AGO