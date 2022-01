A letter writer warning us that the United States could become the “Ugly States” of America may very well be right. But could there be hope on the horizon? Sen. Joe Manchin followed the lead of Sen. John McCain and voted independently, representing a very “red” state as a Democrat. Colorado’s Democratic governor announced that he will work toward eliminating the state income tax. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio announced recently that they are addressing climate change. President Joe Biden thanked former President Donald Trump for his successful project that resulted in the COVID vaccine in record time. Let’s hope and pray that these recent events have set the course for our future. If our leaders cannot find compromise and continually engage in divisive fighting, regardless of party, citizens are denied the real process that we expect our leaders to uphold and follow.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO