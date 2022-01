With an extra week of football this season, Week 18 brings the final slate of games before heading into the postseason. It feels like there’s not quite as much up in the air as there usually is in the last week, but there’s still plenty at stake as teams jockey for positioning in each conference. Knowing which teams have something to play for is huge for betting on these games and playing fantasy football. In this article, we’ll take a look at the most significant playoff implications this week and get you prepared to head into Week 18.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO