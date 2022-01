Barry Bonds is unlikely to make the Baseball Hall of Fame when results are revealed later this month, which is, depending upon how one views the matter, either fortunate or unfortunate. I'm not sure there's a middle ground of indifference at all. And hell, maybe he'll make it. He has been increasing his vote percentage in recent years and it wouldn't be unheard of to see a player jump from 61.8 percent up to 75 and make it in his final try.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO