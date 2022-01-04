ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Multivariant Covid-19 vaccine booster shows promise, early trial data suggests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlWnL_0dcHvHZZ00

A Covid vaccine booster aimed at tackling multiple variants shows promise in inducing a comprehensive immune response, early data suggests.

The first results of a phase one trial, launched in Manchester in September 2021, reveal the jab has strong levels of neutralising antibodies.

They are similar to approved mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna), but at up to a 10-fold lower dose in the first 10 individuals, the research indicates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mhw1c_0dcHvHZZ00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

According to the data the vaccine was generally safe and well-tolerated.

The jab is being trialled with the anticipated involvement of 20 people aged 60 and over, who were in good health and previously received two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

The findings are published by US-based biotechnology company Gritstone bio, Inc. in collaboration with the University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

We believe this vaccine, as a booster, will elicit strong, durable, and broad immune responses, which may well be likely to be critical in maintaining protection of this vulnerable elderly population who are particularly at risk of hospitalisation and death

Part of Gritstone’s CORAL programme, the jab is a self-amplifying mRNA second generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine – or samRNA for short – which targets both spike and non-spike proteins.

The vaccine candidate also produced broad T-cell responses, which form part of the body’s immune response.

While antibodies bind to the body’s foreign invaders and tell the immune system it needs to take action, T-cells are a type of white blood cell which hunts down and destroy infected cells in the body.

Current vaccines target the spike protein of the coronavirus, meaning variants which have mutations to this part of the virus may be able to escape the immune response induced by the jabs.

The researchers tested a single 10 microgram dose of the samRNA vaccine dose administered at least 22 weeks after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Data suggests it induced new T-cell responses and demonstrated the potential for variant-proof immunity.

According to the researchers it also induced a boost to pre-existing T-cell responses.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, honorary clinical chairman at the University of Manchester and chief investigator for the study, said: “It is increasingly apparent that a focus on T-cell immunity is an important way to generate the robust and durable immunity that may prevent future Sars-CoV-2 variants from causing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.”

He added: “We know the immune response to first generation vaccines can wane, particularly in older people.

“Coupled with the prevalence of emerging variants, there is a clear need for continued vigilance to keep Covid-19 at bay.

“We believe this vaccine, as a booster, will elicit strong, durable, and broad immune responses, which may well be likely to be critical in maintaining protection of this vulnerable elderly population who are particularly at risk of hospitalisation and death.”

Based on the results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, the trial is being expanded to 120 people.

It is taking place within the National Institute of Health Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility (NIHR Manchester CRF) at Manchester Royal Infirmary, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).

Andrew Allen, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone, said: “This innovation enables inclusion of a wide array of highly conserved viral epitopes, potentially creating an immune state that may offer more robust clinical protection against current and future Sars-CoV-2 variants and be a first step toward developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker

A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The force was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday. Mr Parker was last seen on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mic

The Johnson & Johnson booster is suddenly looking more promising

Omicron’s potential to infiltrate the immune systems of even the vaxxed and the boosted has us all biting our nails. But no one has been more nervous than those of us who began our vaccine journey with the now infamous Johnson & Johnson one-shot solution. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been plagued with problems since the jump, but it might be making a comeback. New research from South Africa suggests that two shots of Johnson & Johnson shows real promise in protecting us against the severe effects of omicron.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech#Oxford Astrazeneca#Gritstone Bio Inc
Fortune

Moderna says its COVID-19 booster vaccine delivers a massive increase in antibodies

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A third dose of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, results the company described as reassuring while it works on a shot tailored to the new strain.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Israeli Hospital to Give Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Trial

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide, the facility said on Sunday. Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv said its trial would shed light on...
WORLD
Slate

Israel Launches First Trial of Second COVID-19 Booster Shot

An Israeli hospital began giving a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to a small group of health care workers as part of an effort to study the safety and effectiveness of a second booster shot amid a surge in cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. In what is being billed as the first study of its kind in the world, 150 health care workers who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least four months ago are getting a new shot. Results of the trial will be turned over to Israel’s Health Ministry in around two weeks.
WORLD
trumbull-ct.gov

COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination, and Booster Location Information

To locate a testing center, Search COVID-19 Test Centers by Zip Code:. Griffin Hospital COVID-19 Information: https://www.griffinhealth.org/coronavirus-covid19-information. CVS Pharmacy for COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination and Booster Shots: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. Madison Pharmacy in Trumbull and Bridgeport: Get your COVID-19 Booster shot in minutes; No Appointment Required. 203-502-8231. The Medical Arts Pharmacy located at...
TRUMBULL, CT
WISH-TV

Early data shows Moderna booster fares better than Pfizer against omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early data shows both Pfizer and Moderna’s boosters provide some protection against omicron. According to preliminary evidence, the answer is yes, with Moderna’s third shot edging out Pfizer’s. The Moderna 50-microgram shot boosts antibody levels by 37 times. The 100-microgram has that number jump 83 times compared to the Pfizer booster where immunity jumps about 25 times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data. Though the company said neutralization against the Omicron variant was "4-fold lower" than it was against the original strain of the virus, suggesting that a booster shot or a new Omicron-specific vaccine would be beneficial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WGN News

Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The […]
WORLD
Bay Net

Expanded Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All individuals 12 years of age and older are now eligible for a booster dose after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, a third additional primary series dose will now be available for immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

FDA approves Pfizer booster for youth 12 to 15; Vaccination any time during pregnancy protects against COVID-19, study suggests: Coronavirus update for Jan. 3, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids 12 to 15, and a new study suggests vaccination any time during pregnancy protects against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Monday, Jan. 3.
HEALTH
featureweekly.com

CDC suggests Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster for children as young as 12

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination booster, allowing children as young as 12 to get it at least five months after completing the initial vaccine series. The FDA on Monday extended Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination boosters’ emergency use authorization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy