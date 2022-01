In the past, many people still had a camera, a “compact” version or a much larger version, with a lens horn. Since the arrival of the smartphone, the first category has almost certainly died out and an SLR or system camera is really a thing for an amateur. It makes sense, because now you can take excellent photos with a smartphone. Expensive models have several cameras with different perspectives. Of course, the small size remains a burden to the possibilities, but on the other hand, the best camera is the one you have with you, so the saying goes. In addition, manufacturers are building advanced image processing that can, for example, extract an excellently exposed night image from a half-square-centimeter camera sensor, which would have seemed impossible a decade ago.

