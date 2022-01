Nobody knows if the new variant will be more transmissible or deal a significant blow to the current vaccines. These are the best and worst outcomes for the global economy. Very little is known about the new Omicron variant, at the time of writing. Data is scarce, but we know what happens next depends heavily on two key questions. First, is the virus more transmissible, as some early reports have hinted? And second – perhaps more importantly for the economic outlook at least – how resistant is the new variant to vaccines and pre-existing immunity? We’ve mapped out three scenarios based on the answers to those questions.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO