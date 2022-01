You've probably seen the headlines about unauthorized house parties taking place at Airbnb rentals, some of which have led to shootings and gunfights. A Silicon Valley company is promising to help owners and managers of such properties put the kibosh on such gatherings. BlueZoo Inc. offers a service called Party Squasher, which uses sensors to track the number of people inside particular dwellings and alerts property managers if the number of occupants rises above a certain threshold.

