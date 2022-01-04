ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Suspect in South Africa’s parliament fire appears in court

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vh0no_0dcHudlE00
World News

The man suspected of starting the fire that gutted South Africa’s parliament buildings has appeared in court and will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Zandile Christmas Mafe faces several charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts, which restricts access to government buildings, according to the local Eye Witness News website.

Mafe’s lawyer said he denies the charges. Mafe was arrested on the premises of the parliament complex by police after they noticed the fire on Sunday morning. The complex in the centre of Cape Town includes some buildings that are 130 years old.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila told journalists outside court that Mafe was also found with an explosive device, but did not give further details.

We think there may be other people involved but at this stage, the focus is on this one

Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests, said Nomthandazo Mbambo, spokeswoman for the Hawks special investigative unit of the police.

“We’re going to be conducting a full investigation and we think there may be other people involved but at this stage, the focus is on this one until the investigation can dictate otherwise,” Ms Mbambo told media outside the courtroom.

The fire destroyed South Africa’s main parliament chamber, offices and other buildings nearby on Sunday. It flared up again on Monday when winds picked up, and burned through other offices. Firefighters battled the renewed blaze until midnight, officials said.

Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries have been reported in the fire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker

A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The force was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday. Mr Parker was last seen on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

South Africa Parliament Blaze Contained; National Assembly 'Completely Destroyed'

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -Authorities said on Tuesday they had finally contained a suspected arson fire at South Africa's parliament building after a second-day flare-up that completely destroyed the lower house National Assembly chamber. A 49-year-old man accused of setting the fire appeared in court to face five charges including arson...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Arson#Cape Town#Eye Witness News#Hawks
The Independent

South Africa's ruling party marks birthday amid divisions

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress is to celebrate its 110th anniversary this weekend amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw it perform dismally in local government elections last year. The anniversary event, to take place in the country's northern Limpopo province on Saturday, comes days after a state-backed judicial investigation revealed how some of the party's top officials had benefited from corruption.The ANC remains divided between those backing President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also president of the party, and those loyal to former President Jacob Zuma who has been embroiled...
AFRICA
The Independent

South Africa's president is urged to root out corruption

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption that has been documented in a judicial report presented to him and made public, according to experts.The damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country's deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa's ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state, legal specialists and Amnesty International say.The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during...
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

State capture report chronicles extent of corruption in South Africa. But will action follow?

No self-respecting theatre critic would dream of reviewing a three-Act play during the interval at the end of the first Act. But that is what one is compelled to do after South Africa’s State Capture Commission released Part 1 of its inquiry report. This is more so because those implicated by its findings will be doing all they can to undermine the credibility of its reports.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Reuters

South African inquiry points to systemic corruption during Zuma era

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A South African corruption inquiry pointed to systemic graft during former President Jacob Zuma's tenure in the first part of its report published on Tuesday, after more than three years of investigations involving more than 300 witnesses. The inquiry chaired by senior judge Raymond Zondo...
AFRICA
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy