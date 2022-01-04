Limestone County hoops wrap up 2021

West Limestone took on Lexington in a recent matchup. Courtesy photo/Sandra Weatherford

Limestone County basketball wrapped up an eventful 2021 with multiple teams in action in the days before and after the new year.

The Elkmont boys took on Danville before the start of 2022, with Danville winning the matchup, by a final score of 66 to 56. Mykell Murrah and Brandon Clem led the scoring with nine each.

The Elkmont girls took on Central (Florence) on Dec. 29, with Elkmont winning the game by a final score of 56 to 45.

The East Limestone girls took on Cullman in the Randolph Holliday Classic, where Cullman won their semifinal matchup by a final score of 58 to 38. East Limestone would place third in the tournament after defeating North Sand Mountain by a final score of 63 to 41. Taylor Farrar led the way with 19 points and five steals, with Riley Carwile adding 15 points and five steals and Molly Thompson adding eight rebounds.

The Clements boys took on Randolph and Colbert County in their recent holiday matchups. Randolph was victorious by a final score of 53 to 46. Dylan Patrick scored 12 in the game with Brady Moore adding another 13.

The Athens girls took on Brewer in their tournament at Decatur High School on Dec. 29, where the Athens girls won by a final score of 40 to 25.

The Athens boys took on Westminster Christian, with Westminster winning the game by a final score of 59 to 35.

Athens boys and girls play at home today versus Lawrence County, Tenn.

The West Limestone boys took on Lexington on Dec. 29, with Lexington winning the game, 63 to 42.

The West Limestone girls took on Westminster Christian, where they defeated Westminster by a final score of 57 to 28.

The Ardmore girls took on St. John Paul II, Columbia High and Jasper in recent games.

Ardmore defeated JP2 by a final score of 50 to 42.

Ardmore defeated Columbia High by a final score of 61 to 60 in a close contest.

Ardmore and Jasper squared off on Dec. 30, with Jasper winning the game, by a final score of 54 to 40.

The Ardmore boys took on Huntland, Tenn., and scores of that matchup will be provided in an upcoming edition of The News Courier.