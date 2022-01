On Wednesday night the girls swim team beat Central on senior night! First place winners were Abigail James in the 200 Free and 500 Free, Hannah Pryor in the 200 IM and 100 Butterfly, Kendal Rankins in the 50 Free and 100 Free, Lauren Gentry in Diving, Emma Titzer in 100 Backstroke, Kaeli Pollock in 100 Breaststroke, the 200 Medley Relay of Abigail James, Kaeli Pollock, Hannah Pryor, Kendal Rankins, and the 400 Free Relay of Hannah Pryor, Abigail James, Kendal Rankins, and Lydia Pryor. The girls won all but 1 event! Great job ladies! Big congratulations to our seniors Lydia Pryor and Kendal Rankins, thanks for all you have done these last four years!

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO