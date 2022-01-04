ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

By DAVID McHUGH
 5 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus...

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards $81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents, or 0.81%,...
Oil Prices Chug Higher as OPEC Allows Feb Output Hike

Investing.com - Crude prices returned to the $80 per barrel mark on Tuesday as producer alliance OPEC+ allowed another output hike in February, vindicating bets by oil longs that Covid’s Omicron variant would not hurt demand for energy any more than other known variants of the virus. OPEC+ —...
U.S. oil prices settle higher as OPEC+ keeps output plan in place

U.S. oil prices climbed by more than 1% on Tuesday after major oil producers known as OPEC+ said they would stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production, as expected, by 400,000 barrels per day in February. For now, the omicron variant is not leading to the same hospitalization rates and death associated with earlier variants and for the most part, "governments have not imposed the widespread lockdowns or travel restrictions which significantly dent oil demand," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, in a note. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
Oil Climbs as Libyan Output Falls Ahead of OPEC+ Supply Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York advanced toward $76 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding 2.3% on Friday. Libyan output is expected to decline to the lowest level in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline less than two weeks after militia shut down its biggest field. The OPEC+ alliance is set to agree to an increase in production next month, a Bloomberg survey shows.
Oil Prices Rise As OPEC+ Meeting Seen Continuing Steady Output Increases

Global oil cartel OPEC+ meets Tuesday, with analysts projecting it will hold steady to its plan to revive its pre-pandemic production levels. Oil prices gained on Monday. The group consists of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and top producing non-members like Russia. It has steadily increased its monthly output by 4o0,000 barrels per day since August as the group tries to assess fluctuating demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
