Retirement party to honor Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney

 2 days ago
A retirement party for Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney will be held from 2 to 3:3o p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at...

Bruce Mason Todd

Father, husband, brother, public servant, friend — Bruce Todd was all of these. Bruce was born on Dec. 17, 1949, and died on Dec. 25, 2021, from complications of Lewy Body disease. In the 72 years between those two dates, he accomplished more than most people could in two lifetimes.
Christmas parade lights up downtown Breckenridge; caroling, other events planned

The entries in the 2021 Breckenridge Christmas Parade on Wednesday, Dec. 8, reflected the ideas of “What Christmas Means to Me” for those who built and rode on the floats. The event was sponsored by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and featured more than 20 entries, ranging from traditional flat-bed style floats to Jeeps festooned with Christmas lights. The parade wrapped up with the annual appearance of Santa Claus riding on a Breckenridge fire truck.
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

