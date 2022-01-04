Retirement party to honor Breckenridge Fire Chief Calvin Chaney

At the height of the initial oil boom, a little more than 100 years ago, there were hundreds of oil derricks in Breckenridge, and according to some reports, 2,000 derricks could be seen from atop the Stephens County Courthouse. Today, one derrick from that era can be seen in town, thanks to the diligence of local businessman Tommy Wimberley.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO