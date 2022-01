As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, it is becoming increasingly difficult to smoothly integrate technology into every aspect of an industry. For instance, IT and OT teams don’t always share a lot of context in the manufacturing world. But digital transformation isn’t going away. So is there a way to bridge the gaps between the engineers, the operators, and the people who hold the purse strings? Learn about the reality of digital transformation in an industrial setting in this talk with Bryan DeBois, Director of Industrial AI at RoviSys, a leading automation and information solutions provider.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO