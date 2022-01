Patty Satalia, you presented no facts in your letter “Republicans are not planning for our well-being” (Dec. 20, TribLIVE). Let me help you out. Democrats plan to address climate change by replacing our energy independence with heavily subsidized electric cars and solar panels. Note: “… almost 90% of all of the planet’s global emissions come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero tomorrow and the problem isn’t solved.” Per climate czar John Kerry.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO