Mental Health

Coming out of COVID in 2022, here's how we work toward better mental, physical and personal health

By Nicole Saphier, M.D.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Year is the perfect time to displace the trepidation and panic from the preceding two years with health and happiness. It is easy to say, "Eat healthier, exercise more, limit social media" – yes, we should all do that. However, we are coming out of a pandemic that has...

The Independent

Coronavirus: How to manage your mental health while working from home

It’s been 22 months since Boris Johnson implemented a nationwide UK lockdown, which saw people confined to their homes.While restrictions have eased since then, the work from home mandate has returned and the rise of Omicron cases mean that some people are having to self-isolate, while others continue to struggle with health-related anxiety.During the initial lockdowns, a long period of isolation may well have been a necessary measure to protect public health against Covid-19 but it has been acknowledged that it could also have a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.The World Health Organisation (WHO) last year released a mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why does experiencing 'flow' feel so good? A communication scientist explains

New years often come with new resolutions. Get back in shape. Read more. Make more time for friends and family. My list of resolutions might not look quite the same as yours, but each of our resolutions represents a plan for something new, or at least a little bit different. As you craft your 2022 resolutions, I hope that you will add one that is also on my list: feel more flow. Psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi’s research on flow started in the 1970s. He has called it the “secret to happiness.” Flow is a state of “optimal experience” that each of us...
HEALTH
The 74

Educators' Mental Health Tied to Classroom Effectiveness

Teachers’ mental health is closely linked to how effective they feel in the classroom, a new study of New Orleans educators has found. Student learning loss was the top stressor cited by the teachers, followed closely by challenges related to hybrid and remote instruction. Teachers also reported rates of emotional distress that were similar to […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why People Who Take Vitamin B Every Morning Have A Faster Metabolism

Your metabolism is the system inside your body that breaks down the food you eat into energy, which supports the various functions needed for survival. The speed and effectiveness of your metabolism can directly impact your body, especially your ability to lose weight. People who struggle with weight gain are often on the lookout for ways to speed up their metabolism, which is impacted most heavily by the food you eat. B Vitamins have been shown to improve metabolic function, but what exactly about them makes this so?
NUTRITION
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
