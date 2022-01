Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who had a supporting role in the recent series “Snowdrop,” has died. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” her agency Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” The agency statement was translated by Joongang Daily and gave no cause of death. In “Snowdrop,” Kim (also written Kim Misu) plays a student activist who shares a women’s dormitory with protagonist Young-ro, portrayed by Jisoo of K-pop group...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO