Winter Indoor League Week One

By meisenhour
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening game of the winter indoor league, Queens defeated Coker by a final of 2-0. Ellis Hay got the game winner in the first half with a goal part way through the half. Madison Pratt finished the scoring for Queens with her goal at 9:10 remaining in the...

The Week

Transgender Ivy League swimmers face off

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who has shattered records on the University of Pennsylvania women's team, lost two events Saturday to Yale's Iszac Henig, a trans male swimmer, The New York Post and Daily Mail reported. In UPenn's final home meet of the season, Henig won the 100-meter freestyle with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
State
Washington State
Cape Gazette

Horn sections of college bands make it rain; wear a hat

Born to Run - Running continues to be the No. 1 participation sport at Sesame Street by the Sea and in contiguous communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Take the Race Into the New Year 5K in Rehoboth, Hair of the Dog 5K in Bethany and Resolution 5K Run in Dover, then add in kids’ races and walkers, and we are talking 700 athletes in less than 24 hours. Makes you wonder what resolutions sedentary people make. Perhaps it is move less and eat more?
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM women’s hockey takes down UConn

Vermont turned in a turnaround performance against tenth-ranked UConn on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 loss against the Huskies, the Catamounts responded with a 6-2 win to take a weekend split in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Six Catamounts picked up two-point nights in the victory, and Schafzahl led the way with two goals on […]
BURLINGTON, VT
Sandy Post

Sandy High robotics team gears up from home-field tourney

Sixty teams to compete in a state-qualifying home turf event on Saturday, Jan. 15.The Sandy High robotics team is seeking volunteers to judge and referee an upcoming tournament set to take place on the team's home turf. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at 37400 Bell St., 60 teams from all over Oregon and Washington will compete to qualify in the spring state competition. Sandy High's team has 25 students and five robots competing. "We have had a successful start to the season," said Sandy coach Aron Eslinger. "We have won the excellence award —...
SANDY, OR
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week Jan. 7

Mikey Frederick, with 85 career wins and consecutive third-place finishes in the DIAA state wrestling tournament (145 in 2020 and 138 in 2021) won his first tournament bracket at 145 pounds last week at the Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Shillington, Pa. Frederick defeated J.C. Cantania of Malvern by pin (3:33), Dom Sheridan of Boyertown (9-3), Aladdin Swann of Cacalico (11-2) and Dylan Fulton of Susquenita in the finals by fall in 3:25. Delaware Live Sports has Frederick rated at No. 1 in the 145-pound weight class with Carson Kist of Sallies as second and Abdullah Amad-Statts of Lake Forest at third. Mikey has committed to play lacrosse for the Mercer University Bears in 2022-23. Cape wrestling coach Shane Jensen said, “Mikey has been fantastic all year. He’s a top performer, and a real leader inside and outside the wrestling room.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Baker and Wright double-decker pins propel Cape win at Decatur

Holt Baker (120) and Josh Wright (125) were Cape’s King’s Ice Cream Grapplers of the Match Jan. 8, delivering at hammer time at Stephen Decatur with quick pins to propel the Vikings to a 34-27 win in a matchup of Maryland and Delaware state champions. Each team won...
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
Huron Daily Tribune

Gremel shines as USA and Harbor Beach Bowling earn victories

Blue Water Lanes in Harbor Beach provided action for USA and Harbor Beach's first bowling matches of the season. Here are the final results from two matches on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Boys: USA 27, Harbor Beach 3. Leading the way for the Patriots was Seth Gremel with a 468 series,...
HARBOR BEACH, MI
Cape Gazette

The Eagles are in the playoffs!

On Sunday, the Eagles qualified for the postseason by beating the Washington Football Team by the score of 20-16 and a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Green Bay Packers. If the Eagles are to have any hope of advancing to the next round once the playoffs begin in two weeks, they have to play the entire 60 minutes well. Not just the second half. Washington rebounded back from their terrible game last week and gave the Eagles their money’s worth. The Eagles came out really flat again considering the importance of this game.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scene At MetLife Stadium Today

The Washington Football Team is facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season. Washington and New York have both already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Football Team and the Giants are playing for draft spots. Prior to...
