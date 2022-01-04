Winter Indoor League Week One

Mikey Frederick, with 85 career wins and consecutive third-place finishes in the DIAA state wrestling tournament (145 in 2020 and 138 in 2021) won his first tournament bracket at 145 pounds last week at the Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Shillington, Pa. Frederick defeated J.C. Cantania of Malvern by pin (3:33), Dom Sheridan of Boyertown (9-3), Aladdin Swann of Cacalico (11-2) and Dylan Fulton of Susquenita in the finals by fall in 3:25. Delaware Live Sports has Frederick rated at No. 1 in the 145-pound weight class with Carson Kist of Sallies as second and Abdullah Amad-Statts of Lake Forest at third. Mikey has committed to play lacrosse for the Mercer University Bears in 2022-23. Cape wrestling coach Shane Jensen said, “Mikey has been fantastic all year. He’s a top performer, and a real leader inside and outside the wrestling room.”

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO