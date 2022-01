The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO