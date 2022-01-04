Central Women’s Basketball has chance to move into top half of standings

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team is in danger of opening Southeastern Conference with back-to-back losses for the first time. Coming off a 75-66 loss at 19th-ranked LSU, the Aggies (10-3, 0-1) are scheduled to play seventh-ranked Tennessee (13-1, 2-0) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll need a better finish than last time out. A&M had a chance to end a five-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, leading through three quarters, but the Aggies made only 6 of 20 field goals in the fourth quarter, while LSU made 8 of 14, energized by 7,400 fans.
