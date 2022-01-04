Central Women’s Basketball has chance to move into top half of standings

2022 begins for Pleasantville’s basketball squads as they will have a West Central Conference doubleheader tonight against Panorama. The Trojans’ girls will be squaring off against a Panthers team that is No. 1 in Class 2A. Pleasantville currently sits at 6-4 on the season with a 2-3 record in West Central Conference play. The Trojans have won two of their last three games, including beating Lynnville-Sully in their last game. Pleasantville has yet to win a game against Panorama in the VarsityBound era, including losing their last matchup 65-30 last season. Coach Jeff Cook says that it is important for his team to be patient when trying to break Panorama’s full-court press.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO