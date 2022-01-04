ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Central Women’s Basketball has chance to move into top half of standings

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Central Women’s Basketball team returns to the court Wednesday, they will do so with a chance to enter into the top half of the American Rivers Conference standings. Despite just...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball team has another tough road assignment

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team is in danger of opening Southeastern Conference with back-to-back losses for the first time. Coming off a 75-66 loss at 19th-ranked LSU, the Aggies (10-3, 0-1) are scheduled to play seventh-ranked Tennessee (13-1, 2-0) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll need a better finish than last time out. A&M had a chance to end a five-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, leading through three quarters, but the Aggies made only 6 of 20 field goals in the fourth quarter, while LSU made 8 of 14, energized by 7,400 fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Basketball Back in Action With West Central Doubleheader

2022 begins for Pleasantville’s basketball squads as they will have a West Central Conference doubleheader tonight against Panorama. The Trojans’ girls will be squaring off against a Panthers team that is No. 1 in Class 2A. Pleasantville currently sits at 6-4 on the season with a 2-3 record in West Central Conference play. The Trojans have won two of their last three games, including beating Lynnville-Sully in their last game. Pleasantville has yet to win a game against Panorama in the VarsityBound era, including losing their last matchup 65-30 last season. Coach Jeff Cook says that it is important for his team to be patient when trying to break Panorama’s full-court press.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) hits the road for a Thursday contest at border-rival No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Thursday will be the only regular season meeting between the two teams. Both teams enter Thursday’s game on winning...
IOWA CITY, IA
New Britain Herald

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
kniakrls.com

Simpson Basketball Squads Return to Conference Play

The Simpson men’s and women’s basketball squads return to American Rivers Conference play today hosting the Beavers of Buena Vista University. The Storm men are a half-game behind BV in the conference standings at 1-2, and are trying to break a five-game losing streak that dates back to their last conference game against Wartburg on December 11th.
BASKETBALL
kniakrls.com

Simpson Drops Tough One In Overtime to Cornell

The Simpson men’s basketball squad continue their struggles as they drop to Cornell Monday night in overtime, 74-69. The Storm led for most of the way until Cornell tied the game at 65 with a little over two minutes left to force overtime. Simpson was outscored in the overtime period, nine to four, resulting in their fifth straight loss and their second loss of the season to Cornell. Caden Rehmier had a phenomenal night shooting, knocking in 31 points on nine three-pointers while also grabbing seven boards. Chris Honz eclipsed another double-double, scoring ten points and hauling down 11 rebounds. The loss drops Simpson to 4-8 on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Knocks Off Top Ten Michigan in Women’s Basketball

Lincoln – Freshman Alexis Markowski erupted for a career-high 20 points in her first career start, while Jaz Shelley added her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Nebraska to an impressive 79-58 women’s basketball win over No. 8 Michigan on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy